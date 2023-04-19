SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — College Place High School's boys golf team competed Wednesday, April 19, in Sunnyside, Washington, at a South Central Athletic Conference match on Black Rock Creek Golf Course.
The Hawks combined their top four individual cards from Hank Thompson, Clark Fairbanks, Ryan James and Nick Lackey for a team score of 439 that matched their school record.
Next, the Hawks are scheduled to play Tuesday, April 25, in Walla Walla at Veterans Memorial Golf Course as they expect to tee off at noon.
The Hawks look to stay strong after their strong performance Wednesday in Sunnyside.
"Individually, senior Hank Thompson led the way firing a 94," Hawks coach Allison Collier said. "His putting was strong, but he is looking forward to working on his approach shots.
"Clark Fairbaks beat his personal best 18-hole score by seven strokes. His long game was consistent, but he gave up a few strokes around the greens.
"Ryan James was one stroke behind also posting a personal best. He struggled on the par fives, however he excelled on the par threes, hitting some incredible iron shots.
"Nick Lackey had a rough start but saw a 12-stroke improvement from his front nine to his back nine. His putting was consistent, and he played smart golf."
The Hawks also enjoyed other quality performances.
"Huck Harrison and Seth Anderson competed well and are looking forward to practicing around the greens more."
