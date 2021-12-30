College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team overcame a slow start Thursday, Dec. 30, and scored a consolation victory in the DeSales Christmas Classic with a 47-38 defeat of Troy (Idaho).
Eli Durand ended up scoring 12 points for the Hawks (3-4 record) while teammate Hank Thompson and Derek Jones each had 4.
They went to the second quarter down 14-12, but came away with the win as Jones converted a pair of clutch free-throws.
The Hawks bounced back from a 59-35 loss Wednesday to DeSales in their first-round matchup.
"Cold shooting persisted but with added defensive intensity, the Hawks were able to create more opportunities," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said.
The Hawks will next play Tuesday in Connell, Wash., starting at 7:30 p.m.
