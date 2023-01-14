COLLEGE PLACE — High school varsity boys basketball action Friday, Jan. 13, in College Place saw the Hawks handed their fourth straight setback as they lost their South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup with Kiona-Benton in a 61-51 defeat.
The Hawks saw their overall record so far this season drop to 3-10, with their league mark at 1-3.
Hank Thompson scored a team-high 18 points for the Hawks while classmate Aiden Wolpert had 13, Derek Jones 11.
They finished the first quarter already down 25-11, and their comeback effort wound up falling short.
"Accountability seems to be the Hawks biggest nemesis as holding together a game strategy has been a season long challenge," coach Curtis Pumphrey reported. "The Hawks did change the lineup and strategy and were able to lower the deficit to three points, but fundamental breakdowns loomed huge at critical points."
The Hawks next play Tuesday at home as they host Royal with the opening tip scheduled around 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.