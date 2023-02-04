BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team lost its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Friday, Feb. 3, as the Hawks saw their season finish with Kiona-Benton handing them a 51-41 setback.
The Hawks had their overall record this season wind up at 3-17 and their league mark 1-7.
"The season and game ended in much the same fashion," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "The boys once again proved that they can play with anyone, taking the lead into halftime. As time wore on in the second half, they found themselves with too many empty possessions and the game began to drift out of reach.
"Hank Thompson led scoring and did a great job on defense. Derek Jones nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
"Playing in their final game, Luke Christensen ended the night with 8 (points) and Colby Riley played hard with his opportunity. I appreciate the guys' effort this season.
"It is not that the boys do not play as hard as the other teams or are any less athletic as the athletes they compete against. It is that our basketball experience is not equal to the competition.
"To win close games like the one tonight, we have to know situations and opportunities. These both come with experience. Hopefully tonight's game benefits our returnees next year, but as a whole, our kids have to play basketball for more than three months out of the year if we expect to win games like this.
"Looking ahead for the program the foundation is starting to fill in, and we can start to build. We have a solid core returning, but still will take considerable individual work in the off-season to keep up with the competition."
