COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team defeated La Salle for a 74-66 victory Saturday, Jan. 22.
Eli Durand scored 33 points with 12-of-14 free throw shooting for the victorious Hawks (5-8 record) while teammate Logan Parsons had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and Davis Fry added 13 points along with seven rebounds.
They went to the fourth quarter up 53-47, and held on to the end.
"Able to put four solid quarters together, the Hawks as a team were able to set a season high in points with 74 scored," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "Eli Durand set a personal season high in points, Davis Fry made a big impact in his return to the floor. In addition he had a crowd roaring block that swung momentum back the Hawks direction, and Logan Parsons was solid with his inside game."
The Hawks look to continue their momentum Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they head to Highland.
