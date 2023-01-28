COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team lost its South Central Athletic Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 27, at home as the Hawks fell to Wahluke in a 68-44 rout.
The Hawks saw their overall record so far this season slip to 3-14 with their league mark at 1-6.
They are back at it Saturday, hosting Toppenish with their opening tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Hawks battled Friday.
Ryan James finished with 13 points for the Hawks while teammate Derek Jones had 12 points, Aiden Wolpert added 10.
They went to the fourth quarter only down 41-33, but Wahluke pulled away in the closing minutes.
"They have no problem competing with anyone," College Place athletic director Kenneth James reported. "It went back and forth the first three quarters.
"We opted to risk changing things up at the end to attempt to go on a run, but Wahluke was able to capitalize and push the score to what it ended. The struggle is real when we talk about moral victories, but the program worked hard this week to improve its defense and it showed positive signs.
"I was pleased the boys were able to defend up to four rotations before allowing a shot."
The Hawks challenged Wahluke, but their threat eventually unraveled as they missed 12 attempts from the free-throw line and wound up with only 36% shooting from the floor.
"We just need to keep adding to the small details," James said. "We just might have an identity rolling into next season."
