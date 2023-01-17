COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team lost its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home as the Hawks were downed by first-place Royal in a 67-43 setback.
The Hawks saw their record in the league drop to 1-4 with their overall mark at 3-11.
They next play Friday in Connell.
The Hawks look to bounce back from the loss Tuesday.
Ryan James scored 14 points for the Hawks while teammate Derek Jones had 12.
Already shorthanded with only eight boys available at the start of the night, the Hawks wound up finishing the game with an empty bench.
"Injuries to both Colby Riley and Hank Thompson made substituting simple," Hawks coach Curtis Pummphrey said. "Then, in the fourth quarter, Aiden Wolpert picked up a fifth foul and all players available were in the game."
The Hawks also will now be without every day starter Nicholas Josifek, who tallied seven points and 11 rebounds in his final game.
"He has shoulder surgery scheduled later this week," Pumphrey said.
The Hawks came out strong in the first quarter, taking an early 9-8 lead, but it was short lived.
