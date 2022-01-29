TOPPENISH, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team lost both its matchups in South Central Athletic Conference action over the weekend, and the Hawks had their overall record slip to 6-10 with a 1-4 mark in the league.
The Hawks are scheduled to next play the night of Monday, Jan. 31, then they host Wahluke with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 28, in Mattawa, Washington, the Hawks fell at Wahluke in 71-60 loss.
Eli Durand scored 28 points for the Hawks while teammate David Fry tallied a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Hank Thompson added 6 points and 7 rebounds.
They went to halftime only down 33-29, and Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said they would continue battling back from slow starts, but Wahluke prevailed.
"The Hawk boys trademark of slow start coming out of the locker room was in full affect as Wahluke won the first three minutes of each half in considerable fashion," Pumphrey stated. "The remainder of each half, the Hawks buckled down and were able to cut the margin, but not enough to overcome the deficit."
COVID testing had left them shorthanded, Pumphrey reported, but they still challenged Wahluke.
"Bringing opportunities to younger players to play, Aiden Wolpert and Zach Schreindl saw their first varsity minutes and were able to capitalize and score as well," Pumphrey said. "Colby Riley also earned time."
Back at it Saturday in Toppenish, the Hawks suffered an 81-45 loss.
"The No. 5 ranked Toppenish boys lived up to the hype," Pumphrey said. "Ball pressure and solid shooting led to the collapse on the score board. Effort remained strong by the Hawks all the way to the end when Colby Riley got a ball reversal on the perimeter and calmly drilled a three pointer like a seasoned pro for his first varsity points, erupting the bench in support like he hit the game winner.
"The fast pace of the game led to foul trouble for the Hawks who were already shorthanded do to blue lines on COVID tests," Pumphrey said. "Both Davis Fry and Aiden Wolpert fouled out. Eli Durand also had 4 fouls to go with his 14 points before he was replaced by reserves. Luke Christensen made his blue line return scoring 9 points and played well after his health department time off.
"The Hawks have an important, busy final week ahead of them, playing three SCAC opponents all looking for playoff spots," Pumphrey said. "Optimistic with the return of Matt Vera, Derek Jones and Logan Parsons to the varsity lineup, the Hawks hope to get healthy at the right time."
