CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team lost its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Friday, Jan. 20, at Connell High as the Hawks suffered their sixth straight loss with a 59-28 rout.
The Hawks saw their overall record so far this season slip to 3-12 with their league mark at 1-5.
They are back at it Saturday night in Yakima against La Salle High.
The Hawks struggled Friday with their shorthanded roster.
"Never really sure who is injured or returning back to carry on fighting for night to night," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said.
The Hawks had only five original varsity players available against Connell, suited up alongside three junior-varsity kids.
Connell took advantage and avenged its Jan. 3 loss at College Place.
The Hawks went to halftime only down 23-19, but they failed to score again until the fourth quarter.
"Carried out the game plan as well as could be expected," Pumphrey said. "The game came unraveled in the third quarter.
"Highlights of the night were the 3 charges taken by Aiden Wolpert and a 3-pointer made by sharpshooter Trey Arlington."
