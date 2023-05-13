CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity baseball team won three consecutive playoffs with its season in jeopardy this weekend, and the Hawks came away bound for state.
The Hawks (16-7 record) had been bumped to the postseason double-elimination District 5 Championship Tournament consolation bracket Tuesday when they fell to La Salle, but they bounced back to knock off Connell, Kiona-Benton and Royal in succession.
Having seized third place at districts, the Hawks now await seeding for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A Championship Tournament which is scheduled to begin May 20.
The Hawks go to state on a dramatic upswing.
Friday, May 12, saw the Hawks dominate Connell with a 14-0 victory in College Place.
Play stopped in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule, with Hawks pitcher Draden Queen chalking up four strikeouts in his abbreviated no-hitter.
The Hawks jumped on Connell with three runs in the first inning, and they wound up taking advantage of six fielding errors by the time action ceased.
Back at it Saturday in Connell, the Hawks finished off Kiona-Benton that morning with a 7-0 defeat.
Luke Christensen and Jerren McMillan each had two hits for the Hawks while pitcher Zach Schreindl recorded seven strikeouts over his seven innings of work.
The Hawks went to the fourth inning already of 6-0, and never looked back.
Back at it that afternoon, the Hawks still faced the possibility of elimination.
But they wound up bidding farewell to Royal with an 11-1 win.
Much like the Connell game, play stopped in the fifth inning with Hawks pitcher Jacob Courtney notching 16 strikeouts while holding Royal hitless.
Christensen had two hits and two runs batted in for the Hawks, who went to the fourth inning up 7-0 before they put the game out of reach with a four-run rally.
