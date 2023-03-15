MILTON-FREEWATER — College Place High School's 2023 varsity baseball team opened its season with a resounding victory Wednesday, March 15, as the Hawks crushed the McLoughlin High Pioneers in a 14-4 rout.
The Hawks are scheduled to next play their home opener Friday, March 17, as they Columbia High, of Burbank, with the first pitch expected around 4 p.m.
Following their victory Wednesday, the Hawks look to stay on track.
Zach Long finished the day with three hits for the Hawks while teammate Jacob Courtney tallied three runs batted in.
Draden Queen chalked up seven strikeouts pitching for the Hawks.
The Pioneers mustered only three hits on the day.
They went to bat in the bottom of the third inning already down 11-0 before managing to score a couple of runs, but action wound up stopping in the sixth due to the mercy rule.
The Pioneers hope to bounce back when they return to action Monday, March 20, as they host Irrigon starting around 4 p.m.
