BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity baseball team won both games of its South Central Athletic Conference East Division doubleheader Saturday, April 29, as the Hawks upended Kiona-Benton in 10-2 and then 14-1 victories.
The Hawks came away with their overall record so far this season now 12-5, their league mark at 6-0.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, May 2, hosting Royal for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 3 p.m.
The Hawks look to keep the momentum from their sweep Saturday at Ki-Be.
Nick Josifek finished the day with five runs batted in for the Hawks.
The opener was a marathon that went on 11 innings when the Hawks rallied to score eight runs.
They had gone to the sixth down 2-1 before tying things up and setting the stage for a long scoring drought that continued through extra innings.
The Hawks bounced back to dominate the second game.
After the Hawks jumped ahead with a couple of runs in the top of the first inning, they led the rest of the way.
