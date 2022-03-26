NACHES, Wash. — College Place and Naches Valley split a South Central Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Saturday, March 26.
The Hawks, despite a gallant comeback in game one, were edged in eight innings, 6-5, but won game two, 6-2.
College Place trailed 5-1 in the opener, but rallied for a run in the sixth inning and three in the seventh, only to fall short in the end.
Riley Moyer had three hits in the first game for the Hawks. Colton Hamada pitched seven innings and struck out seven for College Place.
The Hawks scored four runs in the first inning of game two and never looked back.
Jacob Courtney hurled six-and-two-thirds innings and fanned 13 for College Place. He and Matt Vera had two hits apiece and teammate Zach Long drove in three runs.
The Hawks host Wahluke April 2.
