MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity baseball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division doubleheader Friday, March 31, as the Hawks defeated Wahluke twice with 11-2 and 13-2 victories.
The Hawks improved their overall record so far this season to 4-3 while their league mark starts at 2-0.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 4, as they host Lakeside High, out of Nine Mile Falls, Washington, for a doubleheader with the first pitch expected around 1 p.m.
The Hawks look to stay strong after their sweep Friday.
Luke Christensen and Jacob Courtney both finished the doubleheader with three runs batted in for the Hawks.
The Hawks took the opener with at least one run in every inning after the first, and they added five in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
They then jumped ahead in the second game with three runs in the top of the first, and continued building their lead until play stopped following the fifth due to the mercy rule.
