COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity baseball team won both games of its doubleheader Saturday, April 15, as the Hawks crushed Zillah in 8-0 and then 10-0 routs.
The Hawks came away with their record so far this season at 7-5.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 18, in Ephrata, Washington.
The Hawks look to build off their victories Saturday against Zillah.
Jacob Courtney finished the day with six hits and eight runs batted in for the Hawks while teammates Nick Josifek and Easton Waggoner combined to pitch a no-hitter in the first game.
Josifek and Waggoner combined to chalk up 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.