COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity baseball team lost its doubleheader Saturday, March 25, as the Hawks fell to Naches Valley with 7-5 and 15-1 setbacks.
The Hawks finished the day with their record so far this season at 2-3.
They are scheduled to next play Friday, March 31, in Mattawa, Washington, at Wahluke High.
The Hawks look to bounce back from their losses Saturday.
Naches Valley took the opener with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, erasing a 5-4 deficit, and then finished the second game after five due to the mercy rule.
