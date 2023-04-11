LA GRANDE, Ore. — College Place High School's varsity baseball team suffered a loss Tuesday, April 11, as the Hawks fell to La Grande in a 15-2 rout.
The Hawks came away with their record so far this season at 5-5.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, April 15, hosting Zillah for a South Central Athletic Conference doubleheader expected to start around 11 a.m.
The Hawks look to bounce back from a rough Tuesday in La Grande.
They went to the fourth inning already down 12-0, and action stopped midway through the fifth due to the mercy rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.