EPHRATA, Wash. — College Place High Schoo's varsity baseball team saw its four-game winning streak end Tuesday, April 18, as the Hawks fell to Ephrata in a 7-1 setback.
The Hawks came away with their overall record so far this season now 7-5.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, April 22, hosting Connell for a South Central Athletic Conference doubleheader expected to start around 11 a.m.
The Hawks look to bounce back from their loss Tuesday in Ephrata.
Nick Josifek had three hits to pace the Hawks lineup while Zach Long batted in their only run.
The Hawks jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but then Ephrata took over with a three-run rally and never looked back.
