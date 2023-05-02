COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity baseball team won both games of its South Central Athletic Conference East Division doubleheader Tuesday, May 2, as the first-place Hawks knocked off Royal in 14-4 and then 8-5 victories.
The Hawks wrapped up their regular season schedule with their overall record at 14-5, their league mark 8-0.
Tops in their division, the Hawks are scheduled to host a district championship tournament first-round matchup May 9.
The Hawks will be coming off two dominating wins Tuesday over Royal.
Jacob Courtney finished the day with three hits for the Hawks.
The opener saw the Hawks go to bat in the second inning down 4-3, but they took over with a five-run outburst and never looked back.
Back at it in the second game, the Hawks went to the sixth inning already up 8-1 and held on to the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.