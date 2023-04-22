COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity baseball team won both games of its South Central Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday, April 22, as the first-place Hawks defeated Connell in 2-0 and 8-0 victories.
The Hawks came away with their overall record so far this season now 9-6, their league mark 4-0.
They are scheduled to next play April 29 at Kiona-Benton High.
The Hawks look to build off their victories over Connell.
Zach Long finished the day with two runs batted in, one in each game, for the Hawks, while pitchers Nick Josifek and Draden Queen combined to chalk up 22 strikeouts during more than 12 innings on the mound.
Zach Schreindl recorded a couple of strikeouts as he joined Josifek in pitching the first shutout, while the Hawks scored a run in the third inning before adding another in the sixth.
The Hawks then jumped ahead in the second game with a run in the bottom of the first inning, only this time they cushioned their lead with five more in the fourth before adding another two in the fifth.
Luke Christensen paced the lineup with four hits in the second game.
