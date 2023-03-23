SELAH, Wash. — College Place High School's 2023 varsity baseball team suffered its first setback this season Wednesday, March 22, as the Hawks fell at Selah in an 11-3 loss.
The Hawks saw their record far this year drop to 2-1.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 25, as they host Naches Valley for a doubleheader with the first pitch around 11 a.m.
The Hawks look to bounce back from the loss Wednesday at Selah.
Zach Long managed to tally a couple of hits for the Hawks while teammate Luke Christensen had two runs batted in, but they spent most of the day trying to dig themselves out of a deep hole.
Selah jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning with seven runs, and later the Hawks went to the fifth down 8-0 before they managed to get on the scoreboard.
