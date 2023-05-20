HOQUIAM, Wash. — Four runs by Montesano High School's baseball team in the bottom of the first inning put College Place in a hole the Hawks would never escape Saturday, May 20, as they were eliminated from the state championship tournament with an 11-5 defeat at Olympic Stadium.
The Hawks (16-8 record) had gone to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A Championships as one of only 16 teams still in contention.
They battled Montesano to the end as both Jacob Courtney and Ryan Harvey each finished the day with three hits.
They jumped on Montesano, scoring twice in the top of the first, but their lead was short-lived.
The Hawks refused to back down after falling behind in the bottom of the first, and it was still a 7-5 game when Montesano pulled away with four more runs in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.