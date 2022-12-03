ENTERPRISE, Ore. — College Place High School's wrestling team enjoy several strong performances Friday, Dec. 2, in Enterprise, Oregon, as the Hawks shined at the Kickoff Tournament.
Parker Hodgen and Israel Preciado each bested their respective weight class for the Hawks while teammate Teagan Casey placed second the 138-pound bracket, Miguel Preciado was fourth in 145, Parker Hodgen fourth in 182.
"Our wrestlers did well over the weekend," Hawks coach Mike Holden said.
The Hawks next compete Dec. 10 in Connell, Washingto
They hope to be a full strength as they look to build off their success in Enterprise.
"We have four wrestlers out with illness or not enough practices in," Holden said. "As soon as we can get a full team out for practice — and come tournament time — it will be fun to watch."
Casey shined at Enterprise.
"He started the tournament by beating the No. 1 seed, then continued to dominate the next two matches wrestling the No. 2 seed in the finals," Holden said. "It was a good match but came up short. Taegan is going to be fun to watch this season and he’s going to upset some people."
The Hawks enjoy other strong outings.
"Miguel Preciado wrestled his first high school match and did well," Holden said. "He just lacks experience. He still did well and will only get better the more mat time he gets.
"Miguel definitely has the potential the more he pushes himself in the wrestling room. It will show on Saturdays."
Johnathon Palmer fell short of placing in the 170 bracket, though he was busy.
"Jonathan got in four matches on the day," Holden said. "Jonathan is still gaining confidence on the mat. He needs to trust his instinct at times, but he will get better as the season progresses. He will gain some confidence."
Hodgen returned to Enterprise after a promising try last year as a freshman, and he continued his growth as a competitor.
"He definitely got better as the season progressed," Holden said. "Got a lot of mat time and became a regional participant. He started this season with a dominating performance.
"Parker worked hard during the offseason and was a contributor on the football field. Parker is hungry and wants to get back to regionals and go to state."
Israel Preciado was another standout at Enterprise.
"Israel has been impressive this season with his body transformation and work ethic," Holden said. "Israel placed second here at Enterprise last year.
"The Preciado family has always been workhorses in the practice room, and I think this will be their year — even though Israel has another year and Miguel has three left.
"They are going to be fun to watch this season. They have high expectations of themselves."
Meanwhile, the Hawks would like to regain Kasen Armes (106), Clark Fairbanks (152), Ethan Parker (160) and Ricardo Pio (170).
"We're hoping we get the rest of the team healthy and practice eligible this week as we prepare for the Connell Invitational," Holden said. "Hawks wrestlers have a lot of high expectations for themselves and the team this season.
"It’s nice to be filling 10 weight classes and to able to compete for the team trophy as well as we did in Enterprise — with only five wrestlers competing. Going into the semifinals, we were sitting in fourth place. I know if we had our full team, we would have placed in the top two.
"It was fun to watch and listen to these boys as they saw us move up in team scores throughout the day.
"When we’re all here and healthy, this team will turn some heads come the postseason. Right now, we will continue to get tested, get more mat time and work on things that need to be cleaned up."
