CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School had five wrestlers competing here Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Connell Invitational.
Parker Hogden placed third in the 170-pound weight class for College Place as he won three of his fourth matches, Taylor Baird went 3-2 to finish fourth in the 285 bracket, and Ezequiel Martinez won two of three matches in 160 to place sixth.
College Place also had Andrei Smith (220) and Israel Preciado (285) winning a match.
The Hawks next compete Dec. 18 in Cashnere, Wash.
"As the Hawks come off the week from illness, and injury we look to regroup on Monday," coach Mike Holden said. "We will get back to work next week and continue to clean things up and work on being battle tested in practice."
