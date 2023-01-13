CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's wrestling team competed in South Central Athletic Conference duals Thursday, Jan. 12, at Connell High, as every one of the Hawks worked a pair of matches.
Ethan Parker, in the 160-pound weight class, and Parker, at 182, each won both of their matches for the Hawks with other victories coming from Kasen Ames, at 106, and Andrei Smith, 195.
The Hawks also had Miguel Preciado, at 145, and Israel Preciado, 220.
Dual scoring finished with the short-handed Hawks falling to Zillah, 54-11, and Wapato, 60-12.
The Hawks next compete Jan. 19 in Benton City, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.