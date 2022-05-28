YAKIMA — College Place High School tennis players Sumi Leavell, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande wrapped up their 2022 seasons playing the best in the state Friday, May 27, in the Class 1A girls championship tournaments at Yakima Tennis Club.
Leavell competed in the singles tournament, starting with a first-round elimination match, and finished with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Yayoi Junior, of Annie Wright School (Tacoma).
Ferraro and Casagrande paired for the doubles tournament, starting with a quarterfinal, and fell 6-0, 6-1 to the Cashmere High duo of Lauren Kert and Faith Kert that later won a semifinal for a shot at the title.
Bumped to the consolation brackets for an eventual shot at third place, Ferraro and Casagrande then challenged the Charles Wright Academy pair of Zoha Ahmad and Nawal Ahmad before finishing with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.