COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School won one of two tennis matches Thursday, March 31, as the Hawk girls dominated Granger for a 5-0 victory while the boys played well but ended up with a 5-0 loss.
Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro reported the girls overcame challenges from Granger.
"Sumi Leavell again played a tough match, not allowing for many lost points and only one game during both sets. Sumi's serves were hard and well placed, as were her hits from the back of the court.
"Tiana Tran, second singles player, had one of her toughest matches to date. Tiana battled hard and dug deep to maintain a lead over her opponent. Through consistency, tenacity, and smart play, she was able to overcome.
"First doubles pair, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, played another nailbiter that came down to split sets. The first set was decided by a tiebreak, the Hawks winning 7-3, they then lost the second set, but came back on strong to win the thrid set 6-3. These two are becoming a force to be reckoned with.
"Second doubles team, Emma Morasch and Veronica Sierra, played a remarkable match against their Spartan challengers. Both girls are aggressive at the net and consistent from the back. They won their match in two sets, 6-2, 6-1."
Meanwhile, the College Place boys had their hands full.
"The Hawks boys tennis team put up some good battles today, but unfortunately did not walk away with a win," Ferraro said. "Mason Wilwand had some amazing returns on some hard hits and worked his opponents movement. Mason progresses every match, making improvements to his skill and strategy.
"Curtis Reeves and Gabe Fazzari played tough and had some great net shots. They played many close games.
"Second doubles, Vastiany Lara and Sam Anguiano, learned a lot from the first set and came back strong in the second. They came very close to winning the second set and forcing the third, but fell short by one game."
The Hawks next play April 12 at Burbank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.