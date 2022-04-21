OTHELLO, Wash. — College Place High School’s boys and girls golf teams competed Thursday, April 21, in Othello, Washington, at Legacy Golf Course.
Megan Foertsch and Alison Scruggs both saw three-stroke improvement on their back nine, Hawks coach Allison Collier reported.
“Highlights included Alison’s longest drive, 250 yards, and Megan’s consistent iron play,” Collier said. “The course provided ample challenges from frequent water hazards, tight fairways, and even an island green.”
Meanwhile, the College Place boys had several strong performances as Lash Corbett made a five-stroke improvement on his back-nine while Clark Fairbanks shot a personal best 119 that included a par.
“Nick Lackey persevered through a long round relying on consistent game off the tee,” Collier added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.