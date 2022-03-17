MILTON-FREEWATER — College Place High School's 2022 golf team opened it season Wednesday, March 16, with the Hawks competing in a 9-hole match at the Milton-Freewater Municipal course.
The Hawks had Megan Foertsch placing second on the individual girls leaderboard with a 14-over-par 44 while teammate Alison Scruggs shot a 54 to make the top half of the field.
Lash Corbett led the College Place boys with a 49 while Nick Lackey turn in a 55, two strokes ahead of teammate Clark Fairbanks.
"All three of these players showcased some great drives, chips, and putts," Hawks coach Allison Collier said. "They are excited to continuing practicing and working on consistency."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play April 1 in Umatilla at Big River Golf Course.
