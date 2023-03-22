College Place High School's boys golf team enjoyed a strong collective start to the annual Blue Mountain Cup on Wednesday, March 22, as the Hawks competed in Walla Walla at the Wine Valley golf course for the first of four nine-hole matches.
McLoughlin High, DeSales Catholic and Walla Walla Valley Academy were among the other schools competing.
Together, the Hawks together finished the first round in second place behind DeSales.
Cup play continues Thursday, March 23, at Walla Walla Country Club.
The Hawks got themselves off to the good start Wednesday with Hank Thompson, Clark Fairbanks, Ryan James and Nick Lackey.
"All fired respectable scores in the 40s and 50s but came up one stroke shy of DeSales as a team," Hawks coach Allison Collier said. "Individually, Clark Fairbanks had his first personal birdie and the team's first birdie of the season on his opening hole. Ryan James made a par on the tricky 18th hole after bombing a drive 300 yards down the fairway."
The Hawks also saw solid performances from Huck Harrison, Seth Anderson, Azrael Turney and Anureet Sandhu.
"All four competed in their first nine-hole match," Collier said. "All players said their strength was in their iron game, but that they are looking forward to shaving off some strokes around the greens."
