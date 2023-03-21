TOPPENISH, Wash. — College Place High School's 2023 varsity boys golf team opened Tuesday, March 21, as the Hawks enjoyed several strong performances at Mt. Adams Country Club course.
The Hawks played 18 holes over 6,300 yards with the South Central Athletic Conference also represented by kids from Naches Valley, La Salle and Toppenish.
"Hank Thompson led the way, breaking 100 in his first match of the season," Hawks coach Allison Collier said. "He was consistent with his 6-iron off the tee and on the fairway.
"Ryan James persevered throughout the round and finished strong with a par on the last hole.
"Nick Lackey and Clark Fairbanks were close behind. Lackey had a strong driving day, crushing the ball 200-plus yards, and one of the highlights of Clark's round was draining a 15-foot putt for a bogey save."
Next up for the Hawks is the Blue Mountain Cup, an annual series of nine-hole matches, beginning Wednesday, March 22, in Walla Walla at Wine Valley Golf Course with the kids teeing off around 2 p.m.
The Hawks look to continue their strong play this season.
"They are looking forward to testing out a course with fewer trees," Collier said.
Amid the Blue Mountain Cup, the Hawks will also play Tuesday, March 28, in another SCAC league at Mt. Adams.
