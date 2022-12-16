ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Friday, Dec. 16, at Royal High, as the Hawks stayed undefeated in taking a 65-38 rout.
The Hawks upped their overall record so far this season to 5-0 while getting off to a successful start in their league.
Grace Casagrande finished with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks while teammate Lucinda Weaver added 17 points, Adrienne Berube had 9, Lena Weaver 7, Jenna Hill 6, Kenadie Schreindl 3, Sumi Leavell 2 and Elli Andrews chipped in a free-throw.
They went to halftime only up 25-19, but dominated the rest of the night.
"It took us a bit to get going," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "But again, defense got us to the point where we could work on settling down and doing what we wanted to on offense.”
The Hawks are back at it Saturday in Zillah, Washington.
They will take plenty of momentum after the win in Royal.
Casagrande gave the Hawks presence in the front court.
"She really put in the effort underneath to post up, rebound and play good defense," coach Hill said.
Royal also had to deal with Weaver on 8-for-11 shooting.
"Weaver used her quick hand and speed," coach Hill said. "Several break away layins off of steals."
The balanced attack lifted the Hawks.
"The great thing about this team is how well they all work together — helping each other on defense, looking for someone who is more open than they are on offense and just being unselfish," coach Hill said. "That showed tonight as we had different players leading us in scoring.”
Royal got through the first quarter tied 9-9, but the Hawks soon found their niche after missing a few of their early shots.
College Place took control with its patented full-court pressure.
"The Hawks girls had to play tough tonight against a very physical and aggressive Royal varsity team," coach Hill reported. "The Knights played a fast game, working hard in their man defense to stop the Hawks penetration and push it up the floor in transition."
The Hawks aim to build off their latest win.
“It was good for us to play against a man defense tonight," coach Hill said. "We haven’t seen that in our previous games this season, but I know we’ll see much more of it as we head into league play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.