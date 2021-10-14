COLLEGE PLACE — Wahluke handed College Place High School's varsity girls soccer team its sixth straight loss here Thursday, Oct. 14, with a 2-0 defeat.

The skid has also seen the Hawks (2-11 record) scoreless their last three matches.

"A good game, played hard," Hawks coach Russ Carder said.

The Hawks will next play Tuesday, hosting Royal, with seniors honored before action starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments