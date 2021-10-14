COLLEGE PLACE — Wahluke handed College Place High School's varsity girls soccer team its sixth straight loss here Thursday, Oct. 14, with a 2-0 defeat.
The skid has also seen the Hawks (2-11 record) scoreless their last three matches.
"A good game, played hard," Hawks coach Russ Carder said.
The Hawks will next play Tuesday, hosting Royal, with seniors honored before action starts at 6:30 p.m.
