COLLEGE PLACE — A 17-4 run in the first quarter Friday, Feb. 4, put College High School's varsity girls basketball team on its way to positive vibes for the South Central Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
The Hawks concluded their regular season schedule with a 51-34 victory over Kiona-Benton, lifting their overall record to 12-6 while 6-2 in the league.
They will host their first-round playoff the night of Tuesday, Feb. 8, with the opening tip at 6 p.m.
Sumi Leavell finished Friday with a game-high 17 points for the Hawks while teammate Megan Foertsch had 10, Adrienne Berube and Jenna Hill each had 8, Kenadie Schreindl and Hadlee Gies each had 3, and Grace Casagrande chipped in 2 as Mia Ferraro, Tiana Tran and Landrie Moyer each converted a free throw.
They went to halftime up 28-8.
"We've had trouble getting rolling the last few games so our goal was to come out with intensity and take control early," Hawks coach Julie Hill said.
The Hawks came out relentless in the first eight minutes, pushing the ball up the court seemingly with purpose as Leavell already had 10 points by the end of the first quarter.
Maintaining a double-digit lead much of the night, and with guard Lena Weaver resting her sore foot, College Place wound up giving several girls from its shorthanded junior-varsity squad playing experience.
"I really really wanted to get this last JV game for those girls," coach Hill said. "They've worked so hard all season, pushing the varsity in practice and being very successful in their games. I hated having to cancel their last two games.
"I was glad the varsity played hard early on so we could at least give them some time on the court to finish up their season."
