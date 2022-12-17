ZILLAH, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team suffered its first loss this season Saturday, Dec. 17, at Zillah High, as second-half struggles hit the Hawks in a 64-43 setback.
The Hawks saw their record so far this season slip to 5-1.
Lucinda Weaver finished Saturday with a team-high 12 points for the Hawks while teammate Grace Casagrande added 10 points, and Adrienne Berube had 6 as Sumi Leavell, Lena Weaver and Elli Andrews each tallied 5.
They went to halftime up 22-19, but Zillah dominated the rest of the game.
"It was the story of two halves," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. “Zillah also couldn’t miss in that second half.
"We were still getting a hand in their face most of the time, but just about everything they put up was going in.”
The Hawks next play Tuesday in Kennewick at River View High.
They look to bounce back from the disappointment at Zillah.
The Hawks came up short even though they prevailed in the battle for rebounds, 37-29.
They were able to take advantage of a productive front court in the first half.
“We were moving the ball well and getting it inside where we definitely had a height advantage," coach Hill said. "The guards were doing a good job of finding the posts in transition where we scored our first 12 points."
The tides turned in the third quarter as Zillah went on 18-8 run before pulling away in the closing minutes.
"At halftime, the Leopards made defensive adjustments and came out in a zone," coach Hill said. "This worked well as it limited the Hawks ability to get passes inside.
“This game will be a positive experience for us as we take what we learned and use it to get better.”
Despite the loss Saturday, the Hawks were proud to record assists on 60 percent of their field goals.
“To me, that shows good teamwork and unselfishness," coach Hill said.
