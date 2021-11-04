College Place High School's varsity volleyball team made history in a postseason district tournament semifinal here Thursday, Nov. 4, earning the program's first ticket to state with a 3-1 victory over La Salle. Scores per set were 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 27-25.
State is Nov. 12-13 in Yakima.
Before then, the Hawks will play Zillah for the district tournament championship Saturday at Connell.
"This marks their first trip to state since the high school opened," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "I have believed in this team since day one, and will continue to do so as we get ready for the district championship on Saturday in Connell with a second shot at Zillah, who is our only loss this season."
The Hawks will be coming off a strong team performance here.
Jenna Hill finished the match with 36 assists while teammate Maeve Thompson had nine kills and two blocks, and Mya Adams had eight kills, three aces and 17 digs.
Hollie Christensen added 16 digs, Wren Dawson had three kills and 15 digs, Zoe Hardy had 18 kills and 18 digs, and Jayden Zamora served four aces.
"Tonight was tough, emotions ran high and the girls wanted this opportunity so badly that they struggled at times to make the smart play," Potts said. "I always want them playing aggressively, but that can look very different depending on what is happening on the court with the ball control.
"I am so proud of them for never giving up and fighting through it to take the win."
