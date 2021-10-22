WAPATO, Wash. — Joshua Courtney and Jio Herrera finished first and second respectively while College Place High School boys bested all teams, and the girls set several personal records here Thursday, Oct. 21, in the South Central Athletic Conference cross country championships.
College Place boys topped four other teams, with Courtney edging Herrera by a second for the individual medal. The Hawks would also have Azaiah Garcia and Jacob Courtney making the top 10 out of 73, and teammate Max Wilwand was 11th.
"I’m so happy for this group of young men," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "They’ve definitely put in the work, and this has been many years in the making."
Meanwhile, Alexis Fadness led the College Place girls as she finished eighth.
"The girls team raced incredibly well, pushing themselves to many PRs today," coach Durand said.
The Hawks will next run Oct. 28 in Cowiche, Wash., at the SCAC District Championship.
They look to keep stride after several solid runs here Thursday.
"Nearly all runners ran their all time fastest races," coach Durand said. "We’re all flying high on the efforts that were given today. This team is so fun to be around, because they lift each other up and help take the pressure off each other with humor, support and encouragement."
In addition to individual victories, the boys poured across the finish line in waves.
"Max Wilwand, Eli Durand and Connor Hawkins rounded out the top seven for our team by racing gutsy and pushing the pace," coach Durand said. "We’re just getting to the point of the season where their legs are getting a little bit more fresh after our last heavy training block. We’ve never been in this place as the top dog in the District before, but we are just taking each meet as they come and focusing on living in the moment and continuing to do what we do."
The girls were also at their best.
"Alexis Fadness was our top placer, while junior, Lena Weaver scored second for the Hawks," coach Durand said. "Junior Jera Bjornberg and senior Vianky Amparo placed third and fourth, while junior Katherine Avila ran her way into our top five scorers. Juniors Tiana Tran and Anureet Sandhu rounded out our top seven on the day.
"This group of girls have battled some injuries, but I’m really proud of the way they’ve pulled together and helped get others over the mental barriers."
