YAKIMA — The College Place boys cross country team claimed the program's first district championship Thursday, Oct. 28, during the South Central Athletic Conference championships at Apple Ridge.
The Hawks finished 19 points better than runner-up Royal, 60-79. Wapato (80), host Naches Valley (91), and Zillah (119) rounded out the top five.
College Place runners Joshua Courtney and Jio Herrera placed first and second. Courtney posted a mark of 16 minutes, 59 seconds over three miles while Herrera crossed the finish line in 17:04.
The Hawks' Azaiah Garcia (18:12) and Max Wilwand (18:17) joined Courtney and Herrera in the top 20. They finished 17th and 19th, respectively.
College Place's girls team took seventh and were led by the 12th place finish of state qualifier Lauren Green (22:53).
"We didn’t have our best races of the year, but the boys took care of business," C-P coach Darin Durand said. "Our senior-laden team proved to be an advantage in scoring. Azaiah Garcia placed 17th, Max Wilwand 19th and junior Jake Courtney 21st. Conner Hawkins came in 26th and Eli Durand 28th to round out our varsity team.
"Sophomore Alexis Fadness narrowly missed qualifying but remains the first alternate from our district," Durand said. I (was) proud of the fighting spirit by all our girls racers."
