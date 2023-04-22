COLFAX, Wash. — College Place High School's and Pomeroy's track and field teams, both boys and girls, competed Saturday, April 22, in the MacDougall Invite.
The College Place boys featured Aiden Wolpert placing second in both the 100-meter dash and the 400, while teammate Jio Herrera was third in the 800 as were both Andrei Smith in discus and Derek Jones in long jump.
Pomeroy boys had Sidney Bales victorious in pole vault.
Meanwhile, the Pomeroy girls boasted Katie Boyer winning their pole vault.
College Place girls had Mya Adams placing third in high jump as well as the 4x100 relay together with Brooklyn Wilson, Jenna Hill and Lucina Weaver.
"A great performance," Hawks coach Tim Hutchison said. "We had lots of personal record’s and athletes on the podium. Our younger athletes continue to consistently get better, and our veterans continue to shine."
