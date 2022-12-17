ZILLAH, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team saw its slump continue Saturday, Dec. 17, at Zillah High, as the Hawks came away with their third straight setback in an 88-37 rout.
At the conclusion of this week, the Hawks have their record so far this season at 2-4.
Aiden Wolpert and Luke Christensen each scored a team-high 9 points for the Hawks, but they mustered little else.
They finished the first quarter already down 33-9.
"Out done in every aspect of the game," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "It was pretty evident in warm-ups it would be a difficult night as Zillah’s roster has notable size up to 6-foot-7 with skill.
"The Hawks changed defenses constantly trying to buy a few possessions, but Zillah was able to find the open area."
The Hawks next play Tuesday in Kennewick at River View High.
They look to get back on track after the loss Saturday.
"Wolpert was also to break his curse at the free-throw line tonight, so some positives were taken away from the lopsided game," Pumphrey said.
