COLLEGE PLACE — Matt Vera went 4-for-4 with a triple, three singles, four runs batted in and four stolen bases for College Place High School's varsity baseball team Thursday, April 28, as the Hawks handed Weston-McEwen its first loss of the season in an 11-1 rout.
Riley Moyer pitched six strong six for the Hawks (11-2 record), chalking up five strikeouts.
The Hawks jumped ahead with five runs in the first inning before adding three more in the fourth and another in the fifth.
The TigerScots (11-1 record) scratched out their only run in the top of the sixth, getting as close as 9-1 before the Hawks answered with a couple to end the game on the mercy rule.
Willie Cain led the TigerScots with two hits.
They look to bounce back Tuesday at Union.
The Hawks next play Saturday morning when they host Kiona-Benton for a doubleheader scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
