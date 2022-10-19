COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place volleyball team remained undefeated with a three-set South Central Athletic Conference win over visiting Wahluke on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The Hawks downed the Warriors 25-13, 25-12, 25-12, to improve to 6-0 in SCAC play, 14-0 overall.
"It was tough to maintain intensity, but I thought the girls did a good job of keeping their energy up and playing all three sets at their level," College Place coach Angie Potts said. "Our serving was outstanding, with a season-high 22 aces, and our passing looked strong as well. We'll face stronger competition as we enter these last two league matches and I know the girls are looking forward to it."
Hawks stat leaders from the match included Jenna Hill with assists, Mia Ferraro with 11 assists, and Mya Adams with six kills, two aces, eight digs and a block.
Chloe Delgadillo had two kills, Wren Dawson recorded three kills, eight digs and a block, Elliott Dawson had four aces and a block, Grace Casagrande had three kills and two blocks, and Zoe Hardy had four kills, 13 aces, 14 digs and a block.
The Hawks travel to Royal on Thursday evening for their next match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.