CONNELL — College Place's wrestlers finished fifth at the Connell Invitational here on Saturday, Dec. 10.
"We have been fighting illness this whole season," Hawks coach Mike Holden said. "We have not yet been able to have our whole team at a single practice, yet we came into this tournament with three wrestlers still out.
"As for what the kids have been able to do our first two tournaments, I've been very pleased," he said. "The kids are getting tested daily and working hard. We will go into this week, clean some things up and get ready for the John Rysdam Memorial in Elgin (on Saturday)."
College Place junior Ethan Parker. wrestling for the first time this season, won at 160 pounds.
"Ethan wrestled well against some good wrestlers," Holden said. "I know Ethan is hungry, as he got sick right after district's last year, so he's ready to roll now."
Hawks sophomore Andre Smith placed second in the 195-pound weight class, also wrestling for the first time this season as he's been coming off a football injury.
At 182 pounds, College Place sophomore Parker Hodgen placed third.
"He had a hard-fought match in his semifinal, where he lost 13-12 as he was fatigued," Holden said. "Parker also was out most of the past week due to illness."
Freshman Kasen Armes only had two opponents in his 106-pound weight class, so he was bumped up to the 113-pound class and placed fourth, Holden said.
At 138 pounds, sophomore Taegan Casey had to forfeit the continuation in his semifinal match due to an injury, and freshman Miguel Preciado at 145 pounds and junior Israel Preciado at 220 did not place for the Hawks.
