College Place's golfers hosted Royal, Naches Valley and Wapato for the fifth South Central Athletic Conference pod match at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on a sunny Tuesday, April 25, afternoon.
The Hawks finished third as a team, firing a 481, behind Royal and Naches Valley.
Hank Thompson led the Hawks, shooting a 94.
"His contact off the tee has improved immensely this season," College Place coach Allison Collier said. "He had a great par on 17 and a great recovery on the treacherous 570-yard par 5.
"Ryan James had a tough round, but stayed positive throughout," Collier said. "He posted a few solid pars and is hoping to get some more reps in on the range this week.
"Nick Lackey played a consistent 18 holes. His sporadic drives caused him issues off the tee, but he hit some great recovery shots.
"New players Huck Harrison, Seth Anderson and Azrael Turney each had some solid shots out on the course," she said. "They stayed mentally tough throughout the round, which is a challenging skill for young golfers to learn."
On the girls’ side, the Hawks' Anureet Sandhu competed in her first 18-hole match.
"Her game was very consistent," Collier said. "She improved by six strokes from her front nine to her back nine as she started to better contact."
The Hawks next tee it up in Othello this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.