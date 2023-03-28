College Place's golfers competed in the third match of the four-event Blue Mountain Cup at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Monday, March 27.
The Blue Mountain Cup is a series of nine-hole matches with schools from across the Walla Walla Valley, including golfers from DeSales, Mac-Hi, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Dayton-Waitsburg and Walla Walla High.
Hank Thompson led the Hawks, firing a 46 on Monday.
Close behind were Clark Fairbanks, Ryan James and Nick Lackey.
"All three players excelled at the long game, but lost strokes around the greens," College Place coach Allison Collier said. "The newer members of the team all posted nine-hole PRs. Highlights included a first par from Seth Anderson, and first bogeys from Azrael Turney."
The four-event Cup series concludes on Wednesday at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course.
The Hawks also traveled to Toppenish on Tuesday for a South Central Athletic Conference match at Mount Adams Golf Club.
