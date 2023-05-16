YAKIMA — College Place junior Hank Thompson tied for 12th at the South Central Athletic Conference District Championship at Yakima Elks Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, May 16.
Thompson was the only Hawk who qualified for district last week at sub-districts, alongside 20 other boys from the league.
"The course played long, and conditions were difficult with the heat," College Place coach Allison Collier said. "Hank had a difficult start, falling victim to the number one handicap hole, hole three. He shot 49 on the front, but battled back on the back nine to shoot a 45. He sank his last putt on hole 18 for a birdie and to shoot 94 for the sixth time this season. He finished tied for 12th and six strokes outside of the cut line to go to state.
"Throughout this season, Hank has showed great mental toughness and tenacity on the golf course," she said. "He never gives up on a hole or on a round as evident by his strong finish. He is looking forward to taking a week off from golf before getting back out on the links to practice and refine his game this summer."
