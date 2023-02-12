COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls basketball team advanced to the District 5 1A championship game with a 45-38 victory over Zillah on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Hawks held a 29-15 halftime lead and held the Leopards off in the fourth quarter for the win.
"Playing as a team means everyone contributes — on the court or from the bench," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "The whole Hawks girls varsity team put their heart and soul into the game Saturday afternoon. We didn't play a lot of girls today, but I am so proud of the girls who played the game from the bench. They were not just sitting and watching. They were calling out cutters for our defense, yelling when they saw a post wide open, cheering like crazy on every made bucket. They were amazing. I've never seen a group of players who weren't getting in the game putting so much into it."
College Place's Sumi Leavell led all scorers and rebounders as she had a double-double on the night with 15 points and 18 rebounds.
Lena Weaver was strong in both categories also, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
"The girls on the bench were not the only ones who left it all in the gym," Hill said. "The ones on the court played with more grit and determination than I have seen from them all season. They wanted this game and believed they could take it."
That determination was evident from the get-go as the Hawks and Leopards played pretty evenly through one quarter, with College Place holding a 10-7 lead.
The second quarter saw the Hawks explode for 19 points while shutting down Zillah's 3-point shooters and holding the Leopards to only eight.
The second half saw Zillah put together several surges and give College Place something to get nervous about.
"We matched them in points during the third quarter, even though they put together some good runs," Hill said. "When they hit a couple 3s and made some tough baskets in the fourth, the girls were able to keep their composure and not panic. We still had more turnovers than I would like to see, but at the end, when it would have been easy to rush things as Zillah was trying to up the tempo, we kept things under control.
"In addition to the girls' stellar performance on defense, rebounding was key," she said. "We knew Zillah usually gets a lot of second, third and even fourth shots. We talked about keeping them off the boards and taking away their opportunities for second shots."
The Hawks did that as they outrebounded the Leopards underneath their basket, 31-10.
Other Hawks scorers included Grace Casagrande with nine points, Jenna Hill with four, Adrienne Berube three, Lesli Gomez Cisneros two and Lucinda Weaver one.
With the win, College Place plays Wapato in the District 5 championship game on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Toppenish High School. Both teams will advance to the state tournament.
