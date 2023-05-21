YAKIMA — College Place's girls tennis team tied for first at the District tournament at the Yakima Tennis Club on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, and sent three players to the State tournament in Seattle.
The Hawks had Tiana Tran, their No. 1 singles player, as a third seed into Districts, as well as their first doubles team of Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande seeded first.
"Tiana came out strong with a win over second-seed Mikayla Mendoza from La Salle in a grueling split-set, three-and-a-half-hour match," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "After this, Tiana faced the No. 1 seed Annika Richardson, also from La Salle. Tiana played well and was able to take a few games off Richardson, but lost the battle and was knocked into the consolation bracket to play for third and fourth on the following day.
"On Saturday morning, Tiana started off her day by playing against Naomi Abundiz from Royal, and she won in two sets, 6-0, 6-3," Ferraro said. "Tiana's final match, that would win her third place and a berth to the State tournament next weekend, was a rematch against Mikayla Mendoza. Tiana played with so much heart and won in two sets, 6-2, 6-1.
"Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande started out the District competition with a match against McCoy and Richardson from La Salle," she said. "Grace and Mia have become a well-oiled machine and took out their opponents to two sets, 6-4, 6-1."
That put them into the semifinals match against a duo from Royal.
"Mia and Grace played some great strategy and had aggressive moves both in the backcourts and at the net, and pulled off another two-set win to move on to the finals battling for first or second the next day," Ferraro said. "Saturday afternoon, the girls faced familiar opponents in Royal's No. 1 doubles team, Madi Christensen and Campbelle Andersen. These two doubles teams have been battling each other over the last two years. Mia and Grace have been putting in the hard work and improving every aspect of their play, and went out onto the courts with confidence. They won their championship match in two sets, 6-4, 6-3, to become the district champions for the second year in a row!"
Tran joins the Hawks' double team at the State tournament at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle on Friday and Saturday.
