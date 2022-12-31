Back to back.
The College Place girls basketball team captured the program’s second straight Edward Jones Christmas Classic championship after a 45-38 victory over the Burbank Coyotes on Friday, Dec. 30, in the DeSales gym.
The Irish won Friday’s consolation game by a 59-29 count over McLoughlin High School.
College Place 45, Burbank 38
Grace Casagrande scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the victorious Hawks.
Sumi Leavell scored nine points and grabbed an equal number of rebounds for College Place.
“That was our goal coming in,” Hawks coach Julie Hill said of winning a second consecutive Classic title. “We knew we could do it. Burbank pushed us after we beat them by 25 earlier in the season.
“We haven’t had a lot of games where we’ve had to come from behind,” Hill said. “It was about trusting in each other, working together, and getting it done.”
Improved rebounding as the game wore on was a key in the win, according to Hill.
“We talked about rebounding at halftime, then we started grabbing more boards in the second half,” Hill said. “Now we need to get healthy and get ready for league.”
DeSales 59, Mac-Hi 29
The Irish scored the last 14 points of the first quarter and the first 12 of the second period in their consolation triumph.
Four DeSales players reached double figures led by the 24 points of Emma Jimenez. Regina Nelson scored 12 and both Heidi Scott and Morgan Thomas reached 10 points apiece.
“We pushed the ball well and never lost momentum,” Irish coach Wyatt Withers said. “We never let off the gas and did a good job finishing. We anticipated in passing lanes defensively and that slowed down their offense.”
Madi Perkins scratched the surface of double figures and ended the contest with nine points for Mac-Hi.
“We were stationary on offense and lazy on defense,” Pioneer coach Alexis Perez said. “That was the biggest thing. They killed us on fast-break points.
“In the second half, we came out a lot stronger,” Perez said. “That’s been the story of our year.”
College Place 59, DeSales 36
Leavell scored 14 points and Casagrande tallied 10 to lead the Hawks over the host Irish.
"We've got some sick girls and we tried to save their air by not pressing," Hill said. "We were frustrated by a slow start, and came out in the second quarter on fire. It took us a while to get used to adjusted lineups."
Thomas paced DeSales with 11 points.
"We had a short bench," Withers said. "Fatigue got to us and we made poor decisions at both ends of the floor.
"Morgan and Emma (Jimenez) got into foul trouble," Withers said. "Foul trouble and a short bench is not a good combination."
Burbank 47, Mac-Hi 35
The Coyotes outlasted the Pioneers in the Classic opener despite a 17-point effort by Perkins. The junior guard registered six field goals in the game including a pair from 3-point distance. She was 3-of-4 from the free throw line.
“We came out strong, we hit a few shots, and went back and forth,” Perez said. “They shocked us a little bit in the second half. Offensively, they were more ready than us.”
