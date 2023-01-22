UNION GAP — It didn't take College Place's girls basketball team long to dominate La Salle in a South Central Athletic Conference tilt on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Hawks raced to a 28-8 halftime lead and remained perfect in SCAC play with a 47-19 victory over the Lightning.
College Place's defense held LaSalle to seven made baskets in the game.
"We knew they had a player who was capable of scoring a lot of points (she's scored over 30 in previous games this season)," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "I was happy with the way we played team defense to shut her down. The girls are really starting to communicate better and work together on defense."
College Place outrebounded the Lightning 42-17, with Grace Casagrande grabbing 10, Lucinda Weaver nine, and Sumi Leavell and Lena Weaver each pulling down five.
Sumi Leavell had six steals and shot 67% from behind the 3-point line for the Hawks, with Jenna Hill and Weaver going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Leavell led College Place's scoring with 13 points, Weaver had 10, Hill eight and Casagrande seven.
The Hawks, now 6-0 in SCAC and 15-2 overall, next host Wahluke on Friday.
